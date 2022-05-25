Ridgeline High School students walk out in honor of Texas school shooting victims

Students stood in silence for 21 minutes in honor of the 21 victims at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Hundreds of students at Ridgeline walked out of their classrooms to recognize those hurting and in pain thousands of miles away.

Students said the walkout was organized through social media. At 1:54 p.m., they left their classes and gathered at the flag pole. The next 21 minutes were completely silent.

Some students held up signs that read "Ridgeline Students for Robb Elementary" and "Silence for Uvalde."

Paige Van Buren, a student who helped organize the walkout, said she wasn't expecting as many people to show up. But, it helps show the community they care.

"It was really amazing to see everyone standing," Van Buren said. "It just takes one...five people to do something amazing and show our community that we are here and we care about what happens everywhere, in Texas, and we want to make sure we're done watching. We want to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Van Buren says when she heard about the school shooting in Uvalde, she was horrified. She immediately thought of her little brother who attends an elementary school a few blocks from Ridgeline.

Another student, Birdie Bachman, says events like these have caused her to worry when going to school.

"It's scary that I have to come to school and constantly think about hiding places," Bachman said.

The bell rang at 2:15 p.m., signaling the end of the school day and the protest.