PULLMAN, Wash. — A child left unattended by a school bus driver in Pullman was a big enough mishap for termination.

Pullman Public School described the incident as isolated and the decision to let the bus driver go was based on their priority of student safety.

“This event happened on Friday and we took swift action,” Pullman Public Schools Communications Director Shannon Focht said.

On Monday, the school board had a meeting to discuss the event and by the time they came out, a decision to cut ties with the driver had been made.

“It was a one-time incident. A student was left unattended on a school bus and safety is the utmost importance to us and it was unacceptable for our safety standards.”

Pullman Public Schools declined to go further into details about the incident. Stating they can’t discuss the investigation out of respect for both staff and student privacy reasons.

They were able to comment on the protocol bus drivers will have to take in the future.

“They have to check every seat of the bus after every trip and then we’ll also have additional safety precautions in place.”

Drivers have already begun meeting about steps they’ll have to take in the future to ensure student safety.

Along with extra checks from the driver after a route. They’ll also be adding a safeguard to double down on the checks.

