Washington state Superintendent Chris Reykdal unveiled his 2019-21 budget Tuesday, which includes additional funding for students with special needs, nurses and dual language programs, along with a fix that aims to address disparities from recent funding model changes.

“Our students deserve an education system that does not allow opportunity gaps to persist,” Reykdal said in a statement. “That can only happen if our system provides equitable opportunities and individual learning pathways for each student.”

Reykdal pitched an 8 percent long-term capital gains tax that would raise $1 billion annually, half which would replace and buy down the state property tax by 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. About 53,000 households would be impacted by the tax. Single-filers who make more than $25,000 from capital gains annually or couples who make over $50,000 would pay tax on those gains.

The tax would not apply to the sale of residences, or agricultural or timberlands, Reykdal said.

The state says the tax aims to reduce the burden on homeowners so districts can increase levies if needed.

Previously the legislature had capped the amount of levy money schools could collect to whichever was less: $2,500 per student or $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. Reykdal proposed instead that schools cannot collect more than 22 percent of a district’s state and federal revenues.

“Without critical changes, the reduction in levies will leave some districts in a very tough financial situation,” Reykdal said in a statement.

State @ospi Superintendent Chris Reykdal asking for capital gains tax to fund schools. Wants to lower property tax. Says current McCleary funding plan is “unsustainable.” #waleg pic.twitter.com/W1eWOepbIG — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) October 9, 2018

The other half of the capital gains tax would go towards major K-12 priorities including:

$150 million for special education

$46 million for mentoring and professional learning

$45 million for career and technical education

$38 million for institutional education

$38 million for counselors

$20 million for dual credit programs

$14 million for dual language programs

$13 million for nurses

$13 million for mental health and school safety

$10 million for expanded learning opportunities

$9 million for family and community coordinators

These funding priorities were based on two surveys of parents, educators and community members.

RELATED: Washington superintendent pushes for bilingual kindergarten

© 2018 KING