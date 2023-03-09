Washington sees decline in college enrollment after high school during pandemic

Despite the number of Washington’s high school graduates increasing over the past decade, the number of graduates who enroll in college right after has declined.

WASHINGTON — Despite the number of Washington’s high school graduates increasing over the past decade, from about 66,000 to about 74,000, the number of graduates who enroll in college right after graduation has declined.

According to a study by the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC), the direct enrollment rate following high school graduation dropped from 60% to 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data shows that Washington’s direct enrollment rate is lower than the national average, and the decline in direct enrollment was more significant than the national trend.

Only 51% of the Class of 2020 enrolled in a two-year or four-year college after graduating from high school, compared to 59% of the Class of 2019, according to the study.

Declines in the direct enrollment rate varied by race, which could further exacerbate existing racial inequities in postsecondary enrollment. Hispanic or Latino students experienced the largest decline in direct enrollment, from 54% in 2019 to 40% in 2021.

In 2020, the national direct rate dropped by 3%, compared to a decline of 8% in Washington. Other states that also experienced a direct enrollment rate decline during the pandemic were Idaho and California.

As a result of the pandemic’s impact on students, the state continues to provide resources and supports to students furthest from educational equity. WSAC is working with partners across the state to build a more supportive environment for college access and success through the Regional Challenge Grant.

WSAC is also engaged in a variety of efforts to improve access to financial aid.

