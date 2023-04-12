Post Falls schools to move to four-day week

The school day will be 25 minutes longer for kindergarten through eighth-grade students and 35 minutes longer for New Vision Alternative High School students.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Students in the Post Falls School District will go to school four days a week rather than the traditional five during a pilot year starting this fall.

Post Falls School Board trustees unanimously voted Monday evening to make the change effective for the entire 2023-24 school year. The decision came following six months of discussion and three parent surveys, as well as surveys of staff and students. The first parent survey sent in October simply asked if a four-day school week was something parents would like the district to consider.

"We had 67% of our parents respond, 'Yes, tell us more,'" Post Falls Superintendent Dena Naccarato said Tuesday. "I was shocked by that. That did give us the idea that times are changing."

Staff surveys showed 85% were in favor of the four-day school week. A survey of freshmen, sophomores and juniors conducted in January showed 69% of students were in favor of a four-day week.