Over 1,500 to graduate from University of Idaho at ceremonies across the state

MOSCOW, Idaho — More than 1,500 University of Idaho students have applied for 1,761 degrees for the spring semester, which ends Friday, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

To accommodate Idaho Rebounds pandemic protocols and recognize 2020 graduates when in-person ceremonies were canceled, U of I will have eight commencement ceremonies this month in Moscow, Boise and Idaho Falls.

Honorary degrees will be awarded Sunday during ceremonies in Moscow. Awardees are: Former Vandal football player and Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018; Rodney Gramer, former journalist and present CEO and president of Idaho Business for Education; and the late Col. William “Billy” Shaw III (posthumously), who was awarded several Army commendations.

North Idaho commencement events:

Saturday, Moscow (includes Coeur d’Alene students):

9 a.m. — 2020 graduates. Speaker: Blaine Eckles, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students.

1 p.m. — Colleges of Engineering and Natural Resources. Speaker: Mark Peters, executive vice president for global laboratory operations at Battelle Memorial Institute.

5 p.m. — Colleges of Graduate Studies and Law. Speaker: Jerry McMurtry, College of Graduate Studies dean.

Sunday, Moscow (includes Coeur d’Alene students):

9 a.m. — Colleges of Business and Economics and Science; Speaker: Ginger Carney, science dean.

1 p.m. — Colleges of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Art and Architecture, Education, Health and Social Sciences. Speaker: Shauna Corry, art and architecture dean. Gramer and Shaw to receive honorary degrees.

5 p.m. — College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences; Kramer speaking and receiving honorary degree.

As of Monday, U of I students have applied for 1,226 bachelor’s degrees, 130 law degrees, 252 master’s degrees, 54 doctoral degrees and 99 specialist degrees — 39 of those degrees were applied for by Coeur d'Alene students. The deadline to apply is midnight Friday.