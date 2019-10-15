Teachers at Logan Elementary school said going back to work after lunch just got a lot harder.

The school’s break room now features a nature sound machine, small workout tools and a wall of inspirational notes that teachers write to each other throughout the day.

The school’s principal, Penny Capko, received a $1,500 grant and decided to pair up with some teachers to give the room a fresh, cozy feel.

After about a month of working throughout the summer, the staff was ready to open the room for the beginning of the school year.

“We just wanted to really make it a welcoming place for people to come in and take a quick break,” Capko said. “It’s a positive space, and I think that’s not traditionally what some teachers’ lounges have been.”

“It’s just a great place to regroup,” said Kathleen Roundtree, one of the teachers who assisted in the design process.

One of the highlights of the room is what the teachers call the “Woot Woot Wall,” where teachers can leave encouraging notes clipped under cards of each other’s names.

“It’s a hard job, so I think taking care of yourself is so important, and it’s one of the things I think educators forget to do.”

She said the oasis room will hopefully make them take some intentional time to sit down and relax.

