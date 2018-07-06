SPOKANE, Wash. – The first graduating class at North Idaho STEM Charter Academy may be small – comprised of only seven students – but it has accomplished some big things.

Like outer space big.

The students received, collectively, more than $500,000 in scholarship offers, were all admitted to college, and have successfully designed a satellite with NASA that will be launched into space this summer.

“I think what makes STEM Charter Academy different is that we each hold ourselves to much higher standards, academically and socially,” said graduate Jessica Millard. “We’re not afraid to pursue what we want.

“We’re not going to be like the MIT of high schools, obviously, but that’s probably for the best. STEM Charter’s here to provide opportunities to the students who are here, and I think that the people here are driven. They want to be here.”

The school opened in 2012, and is a free K-12 public charter alternative option in North Idaho. It now boasts the highest average SAT scores in the state of Idaho, and offers students the chance to get dual credits for college while still in high school.

As it’s name suggests, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) are central to the academic approach at the school; however, the lessons are certainly not exclusive to these subjects.

The post-school goals of the students vary, too. Graduate Jessica Millard, for example, wants to continue in the STEM track and become and aerospace engineer. Meanwhile, fellow graduate Courtland Nutt plans to complete his degree in history.

The small class of seven will disperse this summer to each pursue their dreams. They said the opportunities that lie ahead are exciting, but it will be hard to part from each other.

“We’re a family,” Millard said. “And that’s been a really good atmosphere for me. Especially growing up, I wasn’t really the type that wanted to go and be a part of a big group or anything, and so for me coming here and being with a smaller class has been tremendously beneficial ... It’s like your second set of siblings.”

“I would agree with that,” Nutt said. “We’ve been together for so long, I guess it’s kind fo hard not to call them family.

“It’s going to be a surprise not coming here everyday and not seeing everybody, because we’re all going our own different ways.”

The seniors officially graduated Thursday, May 31st, but before they still have an exciting milestone ahead: the fruition of a very exciting school project. They collaborated with NASA to build a satellite with NASA, and it will be launched into space this summer.

The school plans to host a watch party for the occasion.

© 2018 KREM