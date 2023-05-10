West Bonner County School District shares safety impacts if levy doesn’t pass next Tuesday

Among the items earmarked for funding is a $4.7-million-per-year replacement levy funding for a school resource officer.

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — If the West Bonner County School District’s levy doesn’t pass next Tuesday, school safety will be impacted, district facilities director Ken Eldore said.

Among the items earmarked for funding in the two-year, $4.7-million-per-year levy are safety and security facility improvements and the district’s school resource officer.

The proposed levy amount is roughly 33% of the district’s annual operating budget and would replace the levy ending June 30.

A contracted position between the school district and the city of Priest River, the levy would cover the $73,103 for the wages and equipment expenses for a certified law enforcement officer to be present each day in the schools and provide on-scene security.

“The SRO leads daily school security operations and maintains the critical and continual connection with security response teams and other responding law enforcement agencies,” Eldore said. “The SRO also works with students to mitigate negative behaviors, bullying, and self-harm through a number of intervention practices.”

