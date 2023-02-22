'Rise for NIC': North Idaho residents show support for students and faculty amidst losing accreditation

In the wake of a show cause sanction from NIC’s accreditor, around 200 people gathered in support of students, staff and faculty.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Snow began falling as hundreds of voices carried Tuesday afternoon across the soccer field at the heart of North Idaho College’s campus.

“We are rising up today,” the crowd sang, led by choir director Max Mendez. “Rise for NIC.”

In the wake of a show cause sanction from NIC’s accreditor — the last step before loss of accreditation — around 200 people gathered in support of students, staff and faculty. Most had stories to share about how NIC has impacted their lives.

Many community members called for trustees Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner to resign.

“I found out nursing was my path, and this is the best nursing program in the area,” said Angel Beier, ASNIC vice president. “And it’s not just nursing. We have so many bridges to take us somewhere else.”

Beier intends to stay in North Idaho and practice nursing in the community she loves. She wants future students to have access to the same affordable education she’s receiving.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

