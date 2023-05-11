Fernan STEM Academy receives official STEM recognition

The labor-of-love undertaking 10 years in the making began to take shape in November during a site visit from Cognia, a global nonprofit that offers accreditation.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's official — Fernan STEM Academy is STEM certified.

The labor-of-love undertaking 10 years in the making began to take shape in November during a site visit from Cognia, a global nonprofit that offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning and improvement services. Fernan teachers and administrators submitted over 100 pages of best-practice evidence to the organization, with which they had been working for several years on the journey to STEM certification.

Cognia gave Fernan the stamp of approval, which was also approved by the State Board of Education in February and finally the Idaho Legislature in March.

“They approved a list of five new STEM-certified schools in Idaho, and we were one of those," Fernan Principal Kathy Livingston said Tuesday, beaming a smile. "We’re on their little map."

A decade ago, Fernan Elementary, at 520 N. 21st St. in downtown Coeur d'Alene was in need of transformation. Enrollment was feeling the effects of private, charter and magnet schools in the area.

To read the full article, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

