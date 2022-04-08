Key board of trustees members resign from NIC

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees Christie Wood and Ken Howard have announced their resignation from the NIC Board of Trustees, effective May 3, as reported by our partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press .

Wood and Howard delivered to the college today a letter detailing the reasons for their upcoming departure. Their exit will leave just two trustees, Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie, and thus, the NIC board will be unable to function without a quorum. The State Board of Education is expected to step in to appoint three new trustees.