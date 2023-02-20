'Time to rally the troops' | North Idaho College trustees gather support for interim President

Scheduled for Wednesday, it will be the first meeting since NIC received a show cause sanction from its accreditor.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Multiple North Idaho College trustees have issued pleas for the public to make comments in support of NIC’s current direction at next week’s board meeting.

Board Chair Greg McKenzie reportedly sent a text message to at least one NIC student asking for comments praising the board and Interim President Greg South, while Trustee Mike Waggoner requested via email that “a large number of conservatives” attend the meeting.

Scheduled for Wednesday, it will be the first meeting since NIC received a show cause sanction from its accreditor, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Show cause is the last step before loss of accreditation.

“Time to rally the troops and positive love for public comments,” McKenzie’s text message said. “Don’t say anything negative of liberals, just support the board and the direction and actions of President South.”

