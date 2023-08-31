North Idaho College trustees to hold special meeting Thursday night

The only item on the agenda is an action item labeled “respond to personnel matter.”

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees will convene tonight for a special meeting, where they’re expected to address an unidentified personnel matter.

The board is scheduled to meet in an executive session at 5 p.m. in the Driftwood Bay Room of the Edminster Student Union Building on NIC’s main campus. The public session is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Lake Coeur d’Alene Room upstairs.

To read the full story, visit our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

