North Idaho College trustees to discuss presidential search

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees will meet to give a presidential search update and more.

The regular meeting will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the North Idaho College (NIC) main campus in the Edminster Student Union Building, Lake Coeur d’Alene Room, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Items on the agenda include action for a board response to the letter from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, a presidential search update and a discussion on the Association of Community College Trustees Governance Leadership Institute.

Also included will be action for a Head Start grant and non-federal share waiver.

A full agenda is available at nic.edu/board.

The board will take comment on agenda items from members of the public in person at the meeting, and comments will be limited to two minutes per person. A sign-up sheet will be provided in the meeting room.

The meeting is also on Zoom at https://nic.zoom.us/j/85415639679 or by phone: 669-900-6833. Webinar ID: 854 1563 9679.