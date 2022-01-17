Accrediting organization to visit NIC on Tuesday

A team of four evaluators from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NCCU) will conduct the fact-finding site visit virtually.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The accrediting organization for North Idaho College (NIC) is paying a visit on Tuesday, according to a report from KREM 2 news partners, Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

A team of four evaluators from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NCCU) will conduct the fact-finding site visit virtually.

While the names of the visiting team aren’t shared ahead of time, evaluators will consist of a current college president, a former president, a chief financial officer (CFO) and a current board member.

In an email to the college on Dec. 6, Interim President Mike Sebaaly said the evaluators will have the opportunity to meet with himself and the board of trustees, as well as leadership from the office of Instruction, Student Services, Finance, the Foundation, and other areas of the college.

The evaluators will also hold three virtual forums to meet with students, staff and faculty, scheduled throughout the day.