New $15 million library in Spokane Valley set to open June 17

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Residents in Spokane Valley will soon have a new library to call their own. The Spokane County Library District announced that the new $15 million library will open on Saturday, June 17.

The 28,000-square-foot library located at 22 N. Herald Road features a public gathering space that can accommodate up to 200 people. The space will be named after Diane E. Zahand, to celebrate the long-time and dedicated Spokane Valley early education teacher.

The library is fully equipped with an audio-visual space studio for public use. Other features of the library include a bright children’s space featuring interactive learning areas, four unique conference rooms, computers, laptops, and printers.

Artwork displayed in the library includes the 1955 work from the late Harold Balazs, the renowned Spokane-area artist who was originally commissioned to create the art for the first library in Spokane Valley.

The three-piece Alice in Wonderland figures have undergone cleaning, and minor repair, and have been relocated to the new library for future generations to enjoy.

The library is seeking LEED Silver certification, which means the building’s construction includes consideration of water-use reduction, restoration of natural habitat, use of natural light, energy efficiency, and high-quality heating and cooling systems. The light fixtures are acoustically designed to carry sound up and away from readers.

The $15 million cost was covered by a combination of sources, including a loan through the Washington State Treasurer’s LOCAL program, Spokane County Library District’s capital fund savings, a grant from the Taxpayers of Washington State, a contribution from the City of Spokane Valley, and a community fundraising campaign.

A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Saturday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening to the public at 10 a.m.

