Interim president Mike Sebaaly resigns from North Idaho College

Sebaaly was placed on administrative leave starting Sept. 1.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College wrestling coach and former interim president Mike Sebaaly has resigned, chief communications officer Laura Rumpler confirmed Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Sebaaly was placed on administrative leave Sept. 1 for an undetermined period of time. NIC declined to comment on the reason for the leave, as it was a personnel matter.

Sebaaly did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In 2019, Sebaaly replaced Pat Whitcomb as the school’s wrestling coach.

He was chosen to serve as the college’s interim president in October 2022, after the Board of Trustees fired former President Rick MacLennan without cause.

Nick Swayne, the college’s new permanent president, replaced Sebaaly Aug. 1.

This is a developing story.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.