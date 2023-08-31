Meeting at NIC gets heated as board members discuss settlement with former employee

Trustees have not confirmed who the former employee is and what they are alleging.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Thursday night proved to be another heated meeting at North Idaho College, as board members discussed a potential seven-figure settlement with a former employee.

A lot of people were left scratching their heads because board members were tight-lipped about everything and wouldn't reveal the former employee threatening to sue the college or why they are seeking compensation.

Trustees Brad Corkill and Tarie Zimmerman think it's absurd to even discuss a settlement over what they say are mere accusations and when the investigation has not wrapped up. Zimmerman and Chair Greg McKenzie shared a heated exchange soon after.

"I have a lot of problems with what you're putting forth here," Zimmerman said. "You don't negotiate terms of a settlement for an accusation for something that is unfounded, we have an investigation underway."

Trustee Zimmerman later revealed the proposed settlement is starting at $1.3 million. Thursday's special meeting only lasted about 12 minutes, but Chair McKenzie was able to pass a motion authorizing attorney Art Macomber to negotiate terms of settlement under his direction. The entire board will have a final say before any settlement is approved.

