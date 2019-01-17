MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District’s board of directors formally accepted superintendent Tom Rockefeller’s resignation on Monday.

After 41 years as an educator, Rockefeller is retiring. He has served the school district for 13 years, according to a tweet from the school district.

In his resignation letter, Rockefeller listed Aug. 31 as his final day with the district. He did not give a reason for his resignation in the letter, but thanked the district and the community.

"As I walk away and retire from my dream job, I do so with confidence the Mead School District is well positioned to continue its tradition of providing the very best learning opportunities for all students," Rockefeller wrote in the letter.

Rockefeller also touted the renovations and new school openings that happened during his tenure, including the passing of bonds used to replace Northwood Middle School.

Northwest Leadership Associated is assisting in the search to replace Rockefeller and the school district has released a survey for people to identify desire qualities in a superintendent.

The school district said the vacancy will posted on Feb. 7 with a closing date of March 15 and they anticipate a new superintendent will be hired by mid-April with a start date of July 1.

This story has been updated from a previous version.