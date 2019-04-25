The Mead School District faces a $12 million budget deficit. To overcome it, they will need to make cuts. A budget proposed before the board last week includes cuts to nurses, social workers, staff assistants, English Language Learning, special education, the MEAD alternative high school, and the Riverpoint Academy, among other areas.

The board will make the final call on the budget, at a to-be-announced date next week. Before that date, they opted to hold two public comment periods.

Wednesday night at Northwood Middle School was the final opportunity for community members to give their thoughts directly to the board.

In more than three hours of emotional testimony, students, staff, and families asked the board to save specific programs that might be on the chopping block.

One of those students: Jacob Bennett, a second grader with type I diabetes. He asked the board to let his school nurse, Gina, stay.

The most consistently emotional speeches came from those associated with the MEAD alternative high school. Many credit the program with saving their lives, and say the proposal to place the program inside the regular high schools defeats its purpose.

"They never gave up on me and I honestly believe that MEAD alternative not only pushed me to graduation, but they truly saved my life completely," said one MEAD graduate. "And in my opinion no amount of money can compare to a life."

"Students like my nephew who are unable to thrive in a traditional learning environment will not be well-served to be forced to return to that setting," said a relative of a MEAD student.

Many commenters Wednesday night were there to defend Riverpoint Academy, the STEM-oriented school.

"As soon as I walked into Riverpoint Academy, I felt empowered," said one RA student. "I felt like I could do things that I never thought possible."

Also at risk: paraeducators and education specialists.

"When hear budget cuts coming, I am never surprised to see that the lowest-paid, most hardworking groups are the ones that are cut," said a longtime paraeducator.

"Without out ed specs, not only would I be required to write 30-plus IEPs each year, but I would also take on the responsibility of my ed spec, which directly impacts my ability to provide quality instruction to my students," said a special ed teacher. "Because instead of teaching, I would be doing paperwork."

English Language Learning programs are in danger of seeing serious losses.

"The ELL classes at Mount Spokane High School is like my second home," said a current high schooler taking ELL classes to the board. "They honestly make my life so much easier, and you want to take them out."

Several commenters were worried about the proposed cuts to social worker positions.

"It scares me to think that I would not be able to have a social worker to go to," said one district staffer and parent. "To share [students'] stories and say: how do I respond? How do I give advice to these young people who are trusting me with their story?"

Many of those testifying thanked the board for allowing the public comment period, and said they acknowledged the tough spot the members are in.

One former student expressed frustration with the state legislature, blaming them for not fully funding mandated programs.

"These cuts are a false choice. They're unacceptable, and we should not be pitted against each other trying to fight for this program or that program," she said.