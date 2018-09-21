MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District installed new play structure safety mats at Midway Elementary, just one small project funded by the 2018 bond voters approved back in February.

The district plans to install these mats at all Mead elementary schools starting next summer. The district identified several significant areas of need and addressed those with major projects, outlined in the 2018 bond, which totaled nearly $115 million.

The district plans to build a new middle school, a new elementary school, a transportation co-op facility and a maintenance facility. Another major project will transform the old Mead Middle School site into a new district performing arts and athletics venue, future sports fields for softball, baseball, and soccer and a future elementary school site.

The district developed a 25-year facility plan due to predicted growth in the district. Beyond the new middle school and elementary school, the district anticipates needing five additional elementary schools, a fourth middle school and a third high school in the next 25 years.

In the past ten years, the school district grew by 733 students and in 2018 it’s predicted to grow by more than 300. The district predicts an increase of 3,000 students over the next ten years.

The total bond tax rate for Mead taxpayers will be $2.32 per $1,000 of assessed value. The approved levy renews existing programs for three years and is not a new tax. Under the new state school funding formula, the renewal levy rate will drop from $4.01 to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

