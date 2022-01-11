Mead School District cancels sporting events and practice, 'test-to-stay' program due to testing shortage

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, all sporting events and practices throughout MSD will be canceled until testing supplies arrive.

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District (MSD) is canceling high-risk sports and practices beginning on Wednesday due to a shortage of COVID-19 tests, according to a voicemail from the district.

The district currently does not have enough tests to continue with their athletic testing and 'Test-to-Stay' programs, a program that allows students who come in close contact with a COVID-positive person to remain in the classroom if they test negative.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, high-risk sporting events and practices throughout MSD will be canceled until testing supplies arrive. High-risk sporting events include all contact sports like basketball and wrestling.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after district school board members heard input from the community about adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations. Board members ultimately passed a resolution opposing the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children.

Students that have COVID-19 symptoms must stay home unless they can provide a negative test from a healthcare provider. Students that have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to stay home as well.

Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases within the district and throughout Spokane County, MSD will now be sending emails to parents of a positive case in their child's classroom.

According to the voicemail left by MSD, all schools within the district have positive COVID-19 cases.

"We will send another notification as soon as testing supplies arrive from the Department of Health," the voicemail said. "Thank you for understanding, working with us, and helping us keep students in school."