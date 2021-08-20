Mead School District asks governor for 'mask optional' learning plan

They said they are committed to keeping COVID-19 impacts to a minimum and clear metrics regarding a "mask optional" policy would support their efforts.

MEAD, Wash. — Members of the Mead School Board wrote a letter to Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Department of Health to request a "mask optional" learning plan.

This comes after Inslee recommended the universal mask mandate regardless of vaccination status that will take effect Monday, Aug. 23. Inslee also expanded the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges, and most childcare and early learning providers

In the letter they mention that they are committed to keeping the impacts of COVID-19 to a minimum.

In the letter they wrote, "The social-emotional impact this pandemic has had is profound, and we want to give our families and staff hope that, together, we can move forward in a positive way."

They wrote that clear metrics regarding a "mask optional" policy would support their efforts of lowering COVID-19 impacts.

"Rather than a blanket approach for the entire state, creation of a targeted, county-specific dashboard with clear metrics and goals for all stakeholders involved in K-12 education would result in a more specific approach," they wrote.

They also listed concerns about the mask mandate; which include the negative community reaction and staffing shortages that were already observed before the pandemic.

"We understand unvaccinated rates of infection are at an all-time high, and that too can have the same (albeit mostly temporary) effect on staffing," they said.