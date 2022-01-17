Mead School District announces it can resume the required COVID testing for students

The school district announced that they received a supply of tests Monday morning.

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District announced that they have received a substantial supply of tests to resume required testing for students.

According to the district website, if a student has been excluded from attending school due to needing a test to return to class, they have to have a negative test at one of the three testing sites to return to school. The sites are:

Midway Elementary School 821 E Midway Rd, Colbert, WA 99005

821 E Midway Rd, Colbert, WA 99005 Evergreen Elementary School 215 W Eddy, Spokane, WA 99218

215 W Eddy, Spokane, WA 99218 Gym South of Union Stadium 12508 N Freya St., Mead, WA, 99021

Students with last names A-M will be tested from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. while students with last names N-Z will be tested from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All students who are experiencing symptoms should also visit these sites.

Athletic Team Members that require testing should wait to hear from their team’s coaching staff for testing.

Due to reliance on staff at the test sites, the school district will not be able to monitor home tests on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Starting on Thursday, Jan. 20, school nurses can observe the test being performed during the allotted times defined below for the result to be accepted by the school district.

At your home elementary school: 2-3 p.m.

At your home middle school or high school: 1-2 p.m.