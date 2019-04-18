SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mead School District announced its 2019-2020 Financial Emergency and Budgetary Uncertainty plan at a board meeting on Wednesday night that would cut over 70 positions and $15 million from its budget.

The plan comes after an anticipated $12 million deficit, according to KREM Reporter Casey Decker, who attended the meeting.

Over 70 positions would be cut in the plan, including counselors, administrative assistants, custodians, nurses, coaches and teaching positions.

In addition to the positions, programs such as elementary sports and campus would also be cut.

The announcement of the plan comes after Spokane Public Schools announced they were issuing 325 layoff notices, including 182 teaching-level staff.

On April 22, a meeting will be held where the public can give comment, according to Mead School Board member Carmen Green.

On April 25, a special board meeting with time set aside for public comment, according to Green. On April 26, the board is scheduled to make a decision on the plan.

