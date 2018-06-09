SPOKANE, Wash. — School is starting in the Inland Northwest but National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning is not heading back to her Ferris High School classroom this year.

Manning said she is still processing her first year away from the classroom in two decades. Her son also began first grade this year.

Manning teaches immigrant and refugee students at Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center in Spokane. She also serves as a basketball coach adviser to student groups on campus. She was named Washington state’s 2018 Teacher of the Year and received the honor of National Teacher of the Year for her efforts to “help her students process trauma, celebrate their homes, countries and culture and learn about their new community.”

On Monday, Manning will pass the torch to the new Washington Teacher of the Year but will continue to serve as National Teacher of the Year. She remains in that role until June.

Nine finalists were considered for the honor and will be recognized at the ceremony.

While serving as National Teacher of the Year, Manning has visited Orlando, New Orleans, New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania for a Peace Corps conference. She said her message at all of her speaking engagements is centered on her belief in connections.

“…We often hear about different curriculums and fancy things and ‘you can do this in your classroom’ and ‘you can do that’…it comes down to relationships and connecting with people,” she said.

One of her best memories so far as National Teacher of the Year was visiting the Peace Corps Connect Conference.

“Being around people who willingly and intentionally volunteer to help human beings – and their focus is always about connections, always – and so to be surrounded by these individuals who gave of their time to go somewhere and volunteer and make those connections and bring those connections back to the United States to create a more connected world…it was really tremendous,” Manning added.

She has also enjoyed visiting with high school students who already show passion about teaching and connecting with kids.

In August, Manning had the chance to meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who called her “remarkable.” She said the two discussed the need for a focus on communication and connection in education.

Next month, Manning will speak at the TEDxSpokane conference.

