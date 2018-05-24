COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho-- Students and community members gathered on Wednesday at Fernan Stem Academy for the opening of "The Playground for All."

"The Playground for All" is a new playground at Fernan Elementary school that will be more accessible to students with physical disabilities.

The idea, vision and design for the playground was created by a group of fifth graders, two years ago.

The new playground includes a pathway, a wheelchair swing, painted and added trees, and two outdoor classroom equipped with wheelchair tables.

The idea came to be when the group of fifth graders participated in a disability awareness class in 2016. The students became aware of the limited playground at the elementary that was not accessible for all.

The whole project cost a total of $250,000 and was funded by donations, grant money and the kindness of the community.

The structure will also provide a dry place for students during recess when it is raining or snowing outside.

The students who first started the project have since moved on to middle school, but they are excited to have left something behind.

