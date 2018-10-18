SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It is Fire Prevention Safety Week and local firefighters are passing on life-saving skills to elementary students using a "Fire Safety House" on wheels.

The training takes students inside a kitchen area and living room where they are first tasked with identifying fire hazards inside the home.

Students then learn about maintaining smoke alarms in the home before moving to the bedroom where they find themselves needing to escape the room safely after the smoke alarm goes off.

Chester Elementary School student Paige Johnson, who is in third grade, was chosen to perform a very important task.

"I was like 'the mom' and I counted everybody once they got out and it was really fun feeling the door [and] climbing out the window," Johnson said.

During the exit drill, the kids were taught to stay low, look for and check exits, and safely escape the home. Madox Sanders, who is also in third grade, said this training is important.

"If your house gets on fire you know what to do and you won't get...just stuck in your house," he said.

Throughout the week, Spokane Valley firefighters have been going to different elementary schools with the Fire Safety House to educate students.

"By walking them through the physical space and having them go through the steps they can start to establish that and take that home," said Todd Mallery, a firefighter with the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

