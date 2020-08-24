Liberty Lake police chief hired to oversee CVSD safety and security

Brian Asmus has served as Liberty Lake Chief of Police for 20 years. All of his children attended schools in the Central Valley district.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake Police Chief Brian Asmus is transitioning to a new role supporting public safety.

Central Valley School District announced on Monday that it has hired Asmus as its Director of School Safety and Security beginning Sept. 1, 2020. Asmus is retiring from the Liberty Lake Police Department after 20 years as police chief and 30 years of overall law enforcement experience.

“We made a promise to our community at the beginning of 2020 that we would add additional security for our district,” said CVSD Superintendent Ben Small. “We are pleased to deliver on that promise as Brian Asmus fulfills that role. It is quite clear through his servant leadership and community involvement that he has a huge heart for not only our community, but for kids especially. That is just as important to us as his safety experience.”

In November 2019, two threats were made against Central Valley High School over several days. A teen who did not attend CVHS was arrested for one of the threats.

One of the threats was made on social media, while another was written on a bathroom wall.

Asmus' children attended schools with the Central Valley district, according to the announcement. He has also spent countless hours leading and participating in Special Olympics activities and has volunteered with this organization since 1993.

Asmus helped establish the Rotary Club in Liberty Lake and has served as a past president of his club. He is currently the Vice Chair of the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications board and sits on multiple other boards.

“I look forward to working with our entire Central Valley community as we work through safety solutions together,” Asmus said. “I believe that effective safety and security plans must include the very constituents who will be affected by these plans, including students, staff, parents, and community members and groups.”

City of Liberty Lake Mayor Shane Brickner and City Administrator Katy Allen said they are extremely grateful for Asmus’ long-term career and dedication to the community.

The City of Liberty Lake is celebrating Asmus with a community retirement parade on August 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. It will line up on Mission Avenue near Orchard Park going west, will go right on Holl Boulevard, then right on Indiana Avenue and past the corner of Indiana and Harvest Parkway.