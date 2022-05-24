Lewis and Clark principal works with WSDOT to increase school parking lot security

Lewis and Clark Principal Ivan Corley responded to the issue after student Leilani Santiago organized a meeting to address the lack of safety in the parking lot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Earlier this month, a Lewis and Clark student, Leilani Santiago, organized a meeting with students, parents and Spokane C.O.P.S to learn what can be done to increase safety.

Santiago herself had her car broken into a while back and says thieves poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

It appears her concerns got the attention of Lewis and Clark President Ivan Corley. Yesterday, he sent a letter to families, thanking them for bringing these concerns. He says the school is working with the Washington Department of Transportation to add more lighting, security cameras and signs.

The school also plans to increase parking lot patrols during and after school hours and they are also exploring the idea of putting in some emergency call stations.