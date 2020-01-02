SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of about 15 students at Lewis and Clark High School took a break from their classes to tour the construction of their school’s new cafeteria building on Friday.

The tour was designed to expose students to trade jobs.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor reported more than 1,000 positions in architectural and engineering management open annually in Washington State, with a 0.7 percent increase in those positions since 2017.

Graco construction crews working on the Lewis and Clark cafeteria building invited students to get a closer look at the structures and techniques used to design the space.

The building is an addition to the high school’s current facility.

Construction started in June 2018. Its two floors will house the school’s only cafeteria, nine classrooms and a commons area.

Underneath the 10,000 sq. ft. first floor is a heating system designed to make warming the building more effective.

Hearing the construction manager explain how the system worked is what students said increased their interest in the fields.

“It was really interesting, especially the different things you can’t see when you’re just walking around the school,” said Katie Mackenzie, a sophomore.

Senior Jonathan Easterbrooks said the greatest value he received from the tour was speaking with crews about some of the intricate details of the rooms, like their metalwork.

“I love engineering, and I love learning about how buildings are designed and the constraints that the design team faces. It was really cool and a fun and unique experience that I was to be a part of,” he said.

Greg Forsyth, the construction manager, said the building will be complete in Aug. 2020 and ready for students to use in September.

