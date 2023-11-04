Lakeland school board approves gender identity policy

The policy aims to protect parents' rights by preventing teachers from talking to students about gender or sexuality without the parents, principal and a counselor.

Example video title will go here for this video

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to create district policy that requires students to use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex, and the policy identifies gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and transgender identity as topics the district will not discuss, address or educate children about.

"There should be no discussion with a child on this topic with any other adult other than the parent," said Vice Chair Ramona Grissom.

The policy aims to protect parents' rights by preventing teachers from talking to a student about gender or sexuality without elevating the conversation to include a principal, a counselor and the parent.

"The intention within this policy is that no district staff should be going there to create an educational platform for these kiddos," said Board Chair Michelle Thompson.

To read the full article, visit our content partner's website, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.