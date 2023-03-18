Lakeland Joint School District board to ask voters to consider two levies that failed at the polls

The Coeur d’Alene school board will meet at ​4 p.m. Monday at the Midtown Meeting Center, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene, to discuss future levy options.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Lakeland Joint School District board of trustees passed a motion Thursday to ask voters to again consider two levies that failed at the polls Tuesday, while trustees in Coeur d’Alene have not yet decided how to move forward since two levies failed to gain voter approval in that district as well.

The Coeur d’Alene school board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Midtown Meeting Center, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene, to discuss future levy options.

“I'm looking forward to discussing with my fellow trustees next steps,” Coeur d’Alene board Chair Rebecca Smith said Friday.

The Lakeland levies will be on the ballot May 16. One, a supplemental levy for $9.5 million per year for two years, will be run again as it was on the March 14 ballot. A school plant facilities reserve levy also presented to voters March 14, for $1.146 million per year for six years, will be shortened to two years.

The decision to re-run the levies was 4 to 1, with Lakeland Trustee Ramona Grissom casting the dissenting vote.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.