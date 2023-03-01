'We’re just ecstatic': Kootenai Classical Academy going up in Post Falls

Kootenai Classical Academy is set to open for its inaugural school year this fall.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new public charter school with a classical curriculum is being constructed on Prairie Avenue in Post Falls.

"We’re just ecstatic,” Headmaster Ed Kaitz said.

The 30,000-square-foot, single-story academy on 11 acres with access to the North Idaho Centennial Trail is going up at 4318 N. Fennecus Road — on the north side Prairie, east of Highway 41 and just west of Meyer Road. Construction crews broke ground in November and are sailing along. Michigan-based Bouma USA is the main builder.

“It’s just a remarkable experience to be around so many people that are so positive and confident and putting this together for us in such short time notice,” Kaitz said. "It’s all good.”

The school will first welcome kindergarten through eighth grade students and will expand a grade each year until it is a full K-12 academy.

Kootenai Classical has partnered with Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative to offer a tuition-free classical school with goals of creating well-rounded students who have an understanding of fundamental human thought, including arts, math, science, history and language. The Hillsdale family of public charter schools includes 52 schools in 23 states.

