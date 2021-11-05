Knolls Vista kids raise money for Almira students

When the kids at Knolls Vista heard about the fire, said Knolls Vista resource teacher Veronica Kern, they wanted to do something for the kids at Almira Elementary.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Students at Knolls Vista Elementary School in Moses Lake rallied around to give a boost to Almira Elementary School and its students following a devastating fire at the Almira school Oct. 12, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Columbia Basin Herald.

“Our school decided to put on a coin (and) penny drive for two weeks,” Kern wrote.

Students brought in their pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, and at the end of two weeks they counted up the results. They had $970.21, Kern wrote.

“That was a whole lot of pennies,” she wrote.

The school’s motto emphasizes kindness and helping others in the community, she wrote, and the penny drive highlighted that.

“It was nice to see our school come together and help out Almira Elementary,” Kern wrote.