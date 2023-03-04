JFAC recommends more than $400k in funding for pay raises for community colleges

NIC had requested funds for a “first-year experience director” for new students, a new dean of students position and a new IT services coordinator.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Legislators on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee rejected budgetary items related to administrative hires at North Idaho College, instead embracing Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation to spread the requested money across Idaho’s four community colleges.

NIC had requested funds for a “first-year experience director” for new students, a new dean of students position and a new IT services coordinator. Combined, the three positions would cost $454,300.

The committee unanimously approved putting the same $454,300 into pay raises at Idaho’s community colleges, including NIC, on top of the governor’s additional recommended 4% change in employee compensation.

The recommendation is not a budget cut for NIC.

“We never expected those line items to be funded as they were no longer an active request for us in this year’s appropriation,” said Laura Rumpler, NIC’s chief communications and government relations officer. “The submittal of line items happens in the summer prior to the start of the legislative session. Our institutional priorities and our support for the governor’s budget recommendation evolved since last summer.”

