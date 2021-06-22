'It's summer!': Spokane and Central Valley schools celebrate last day of school

Students started the school year learning from home, but eventually returned to the classroom.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and Central Valley students are now officially on summer break. Tuesday is the last day of school for these districts.

They have a lot to celebrate after whirlwind of a year. Students started the school year learning from home, but eventually returned to the classroom.

"It was pretty awesome actually," Karen Krantz, sixth grade Adams Elem. teacher said. "There were a lot of curve balls thrown at us and the kids. But the way everyone just showed up day after day, taking every transition in stride was pretty amazing."

These transitions are a big deal for kindergarteners, like Henry Gatchalian.

"He's six years old and he made it," Henry's dad, Raul Gatchalian said. "Kindergarten--all done!"

Raul admits it was an unusual school year, but his family is grateful for all the support from Henry's teacher, Mrs. Potter.

"She's always communicating with us, all the changes, she very flexible," Raul said.

Proud parents, like Raul, filled the Adams Elementary courtyard this morning.

Not only did they embrace their students with pride. Parents and teachers also shared a pat on the back for getting through this year together.