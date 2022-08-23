Inland Northwest students, graduates worried over possible end of federal loan relief

The federal pause on payments is set to expire at the end of the month.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Andrea Cuevas graduated from WSU in 2020 with a criminal justice degree and a mountain of student loan debt.

"Calculating all my loans, I owe about $80,000," Andrea said.

Like thousands of other borrowers, she hasn't had to make any payments yet.

"It's been nice but it's also kept me on edge because I definitely do know that those payments are coming up at the end of this month," Cuevas said.

The federal pause on payments is set to expire Aug. 31.

"For a lot of people, it provided needed financial relief because of the pandemic, especially if you lost your job or weren't able to make those payments," Numerica Credit Union's Jon Maroni said.

Maroni says the pause also gave people the opportunity to build up savings and put money toward other things.

"Maybe your payment was $500, $600, $700 a month – you had a break from that for over two years and maybe your budget has adjusted to not having that payment," Maroni said. "Now having to bring that back in, can definitely be really challenging for folks."

Maroni says about 30% of federal student loan borrowers have a balance of $10,000 or less. On Wednesday, President Biden is expected to announce the government will forgive up to $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually.

"So, for those folks, that's going to be a pretty significant change for them," Maroni said.

But, for others like Andrea who owe much more, Maroni says they should start making a budget that reflects those upcoming payments.

"There are options like income based repayment, now again that can lengthen the term of your student loan but it can bring down your monthly payment," Maroni said. "It also kind of scares me because knowing a big chunk of what I'm going to be making will be going toward those loans."

Andrea's goal is to have her loan paid off within the next five to ten years.

"I don't regret anything," Andrea said. "It is more of I wish I had more education on how to reach certain scholarships or how to reach certain grants."

CBS News is also reporting that President Biden may extend the pause on student loan payments through the end of the year.

