Idaho students rally for climate change education

Event organizers say insufficient science standards put Gem State students at a disadvantage.

BOISE, Idaho — A group of high school students gathered at the Idaho Statehouse on Friday to call for better education about climate change in schools.

Organizers of the rally say Idaho has some of the weakest science standards in the country when it comes to learning about the changing climate. Legislators voted in 2018 to scrub references to global warming and climate change from educational standards before they could be approved.

Shiva Rajbhandari, a 17-year-old Junior at Boise High, wrote in an email that insufficient climate education puts Gem State students at a disadvantage.

"We urge Governor Little to reinstate thorough standards discussing the causes, consequences, and solutions to climate change, and how it is affecting Idahoans, to K-12 including supporting material and assessment standards to back it up," he wrote.

An estimated 250 people gathered at the Capitol building to listen to speeches and insist on change. Students from Boise High School, Borah High School, Capital High School, Eagle High School, Meridian High School, and Timberline High School all participated in the rally, along with Boise State students and parents.

