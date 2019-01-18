BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Education said the state's high school graduation rate has reached an all-time high of just over 80 percent.

Superintendent of Public Education Sherri Ybarra said the state's graduation rate has been steadily improving, and the pace of that improvement is accelerating.

She said she expects improvement to continue, thanks to hard work by schools and districts across Idaho and a new accountability plan offered to lower-performing schools that started this school year.

Graduation rates varied in local school districts.

The Kuna Joint District had a graduation rate of 85 percent, while the Coeur d'Alene School District had a graduation rate of just over 87 percent. The Boise School District graduated 81 percent of its students.