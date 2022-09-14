Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issues statement on sex education in schools

IDHW issued a statement on sex education in schools saying it does not support “porn literacy,” instead provides evidence-based, optional sex education to students.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) issued a statement after receiving questions about sex education in the state.

IDHW said it does not support or fund “porn literacy” to children in Idaho. Instead, it offers evidence-based, optional sex education to students called Reducing the Risk.

The Reducing the Risk curriculum does not discuss porn literacy, and IDHW said they do not collaborate with or seek endorsement from Planned Parenthood.

High schools and school districts can choose to offer Reducing the Risk as part of a sex education curriculum. Schools that offer Reducing the Risk offer parents the chance to opt their students in or out of the curriculum, in accordance with school district policies and Idaho Code.

IDHW said that Reducing the Risk is medically accurate and covers National Health Education Standards on:

How to say no to sex

Abstinence planning

How to avoid sexually transmitted infections

Birth control methods

Where to find a healthcare provider

Talking to parents/caregivers about values

