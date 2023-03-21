Here's what's on the line with the CDA School District levy failing | More to Every Story

The superintendent says with that levy up in the air, so are the future of extracurriculars and jobs of over 300 employees.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Last night, the Coeur d'Alene School Board held a special meeting to discuss the levy.

At that meeting, tensions were high. Teachers questioned their job security. Tax payers criticized the district for a lack of transparency in how the money would be used.

Tuesday afternoon, KREM 2 sat down with superintendent Dr. Shon Hocker to ask about impacts of the levy failing and potential next steps.

“We got to do double planning," Hocker said. "We have to plan as if we don't have a budget, that $20 million next year. So, we are in the process of working through those budget cuts. We have obviously reduction in force, procedures and practices to implement. So, as you can imagine, it's incredibly difficult to have conversations with over 300 employees that they likely won't have a position if the levy does not pass."

Dr. Hocker says in addition to jobs on the line, extracurriculars would also have to be reconsidered.



Right now, he says the district spends $1.5 million on activities like band and sports.



If the levy fails, he says the school would lose 25% of its operating budget.



Ahead of the May 16th vote, Dr.. Stocker says the levy is asking median priced homes to pay an extra $6.50 a month.



Tax payers opposed to the levy and have said they have concerns about how the district is managing its budget.

