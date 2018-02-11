SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee tweeted Friday morning praising Gonzaga University for its ranking in U.S. News & World Report's College Ranking List.
Gonzaga was listed as No. 1 for the 2019 Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs in the West Regional category, according to the report. U.S. News & World Report's website states that the rankings are based on votes each university received from college administrators on a survey conducted in spring 2018.
GU was also listed as No. 3 for Best Colleges for Veterans in the West Region and No. 4 for Best Regional Universities in the West. The Best Colleges for Veterans list is based on universities that participate in federal initiatives to help veterans and active-duty service members pay for their degrees.
Governor Inslee also mentioned University of Washington which was listed as No.10 on the list of Best Global Universities.