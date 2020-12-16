New guidelines lower the bar for Washington schools to bring students back into classrooms

Gov. Inslee's recommendations say when COVID-19 cases represent less than 50 per 100,000 people, schools should make in-person learning available to all students.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has issued new recommendations that lower the threshold for when school districts in Washington can return to more in-person instruction during the pandemic. He also announced more funding for schools.

"I know some would have liked to see this sooner, but we have data and research now that we did not have six months ago," said Inslee during the announcement Thursday, where he was joined by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, as well as other education and health leaders.

Inslee's new recommendations say that when COVID-19 cases are less than 50 residents per 100,000 over a 14-day period, school districts in that county should make in-person learning available to all students.

When cases are between 50 and 350 residents per 100,000, districts should phase in in-person learning, starting with elementary students not already attending in person and middle school students, Inslee said.

"There is risk in returning to campuses, but we are confident now that the risks will be mitigated as long as there is adherence to health and safety measures, like wearing masks, maintaining six feet of physical distance, increased cleaning and improved ventilation," said Inslee.

In counties where COVID-19 cases are greater than 350 residents per 100,000, Inslee recommended districts only offer in-person learning for elementary students and those with the highest needs in small groups of 15 students or fewer. Other students would stay on remote learning.

Inslee said the latest data on the coronavirus has shown schools have not contributed substantially to the spread of COVID-19 so far.

"We have had a few infections in our schools, but most have been relatively small with two to five cases, including in counties where COVID activity is far higher than we want it to be," said Inslee.

Under Inslee's new recommendations, older students should be the last groups to return to in-person learning because high school-age students are more susceptible to catching and transmitting the coronavirus, Inslee said.

Previously, Inslee recommended that if COVID-19 cases were more than 75 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, school districts should move to remote learning only and cancel or postpone extracurricular activities.

Guidelines from the state Department of Health (DOH) previously recommended that full-time, in-person instruction should only resume when COVID-19 cases are at or below 25 per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

Inslee, as well as other school leaders, cited the mental health of students and helping students with disabilities as key reasons for bringing more students back to in-person learning.

Inslee also announced Thursday he is allocating $3 million in CARES Act funding towards implementing health and safety measures in schools. Those funds will be distributed by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).