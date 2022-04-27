Gov. Inslee visiting Eastern Washington University campus Thursday

Inslee will visit Spokane County on Thursday to meet with students shaping the next generation of climate scientists and champions.

CHENEY, Wash. — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will be visiting the Eastern Washington University (EWU) campus on Thursday, April 28, to learn more about sustainability efforts, according to a press release.

Inslee's visit to the EWU campus was initially scheduled for Earth Day on April 22, but it was rescheduled after he had to join President Joe Biden during his visit to Seattle.

According to a press release, Inslee will visit the EWU campus to meet with students, faculty, and administrators to learn more about the campus' sustainability efforts and tour the Palouse Prairie Restoration project.

The project aims to restore 120 acres of campus land, where almost none of the native Palouse prairie habitat at EWU remains today. The project partners with the Spokane Tribe of Indians and other local tribes. It also provides students with learning and research opportunities while also benefitting the environment.

Inslee's visit to the EWU campus will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. During his visit, Inslee will tour the campus, gather with EWU leaders at the water tower in the parking lot above Roos Field, and visit the EWU greenhouse to meet students and faculty and learn about the campus' recycling efforts.