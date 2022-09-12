Gonzaga University lands in top 100 of nationwide universities rankings list

It's been four years since Gonzaga landed on the Best National University Rankings list -and every year since then, they've been here to stay.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Established in 1887, Gonzaga University has seen many changes throughout its establishment. Its steady growth both in the sports world and student population has attracted attention all over the country.

Gonzaga University's four-year consecutive stay in the top 100 of the U.S. News & World Report’s Best National University Rankings list has solidified them in the top 19% of colleges and universities nationwide.

“These rankings are reflective of our commitment to creating an excellent, comprehensive educational experience focused on student success,” said Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh in a press release. “I am extremely proud of our entire Gonzaga community for the accomplishments these rankings represent, especially in a time when our students, faculty, and staff achieved incredible things in the context of a worldwide pandemic," said McCulloh.

The ranking list consists of 440 schools nationwide. Gonzaga itself ranks 12 for 'Best Universities for Undergraduate Teaching'. Overall, Gonzaga ranks number 83 on the list.

“Over the past two years, we remained committed to in-person, on-campus learning as well as supporting opportunities for remote education,” McCulloh said. “We remained deeply invested in fostering a supportive campus community so that our students could focus on their academics and their personal and social development, and our faculty could continue their intensive teaching, research and scholarship."

Alongside their academic performance, Gonzaga Bulldogs' student-athlete performance is also some of the best in the country. Gonzaga student-athletes had a 98% graduation rate last year. Gonzaga is also recorded to have notable undergraduate programs in engineering, nursing, business and more.

“Core to our educational mission as a comprehensive Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university, is our commitment to educating individuals to make meaningful contributions in their chosen professions, and to be leaders in service to society,” McCulloh said.

