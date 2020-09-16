Wild about wine: Gonzaga introduces one of a kind wine certificate program

Do you love wine? Do you want to eat, sleep, and breathe wine? A new certificate program at Gonzaga can get you closer to your dreams.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wine lovers, listen up. A new program at Gonzaga is making your wine dreams a reality with a one of a kind certificate program, according to a press release from the university.

The Gonzaga School of Law, School of Business Administration, and School of Leadership Studies is launching a program focused on the business, management, and legal aspects of the wine industry.

The Gonzaga University of Wine Institute administers a Certificate in the Legal and Business Aspects of Wine, while offering continuing education courses related to the wine industry, and organizes educational immersion events in the United States and abroad, according to the press release.

The program consists of 16 online courses taught by Gonzaga faculty and experts in the wine and hospitality industries. Students learn about the history and classification of wine, drafting and negotiation of wine industry contracts and agreements, and wine distribution practices, according to the release.

“The wine industry has an incredible, romantic allure to business owners, lawyers, and consumers, and yet it is also one of the most complex and heavily regulated industries worldwide,” said Institute Director Jessica Kiser.

In addition to regular coursework, students will have the opportunity to participate in full-day immersion events hosted at different regional and international locations.

The first immersion event will be hosted at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, according to the release.

To qualify for the program, students should have completed an undergraduate degree in any field or certify that they have at least five years of experience working in the wine industry or a wine-related business. Admission is on a rolling basis, and students can join the program to pursue their certificate at any time, according to the release.