SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has released a plan for returning students to campus in the fall.

"Our current plan is to resume campus operations, including course instruction, co-curricular activities, and the provision of on-campus housing, dining, and the full array of student services, for Fall Semester 2020," said Gonzaga's President Thayne McCulloh.

Returning students will be moved back on campus in phases, over a three day period starting August 29. New students will move in using a phased approach starting August 26, according to the plan published on Gonzaga's website.

Gonzaga has also tapped several on-campus facilities to house resident students in the event that they need to isolate after contracting the coronavirus.

Gonzaga plans to hold some in person classes, but lower the density in classrooms in order to practice recommended health and safety protocols. Some classes will be online, and others may be held using a hybrid approach, with students attending classes in person on some days and remotely on others, according to the plan.

All classes following Thanksgiving Break will be taught online.

Gonzaga will ask students traveling outside of Spokane County for Thanksgiving Break not to return to campus for the remainder of the semester.

Those students will be able to request a credit for the unused portion of their room and board plan to be applied to Spring 2021 charges. The University said its goal is to reduce the chance of introducing the virus at the point when students are taking final exams and completing end of semester projects.

However residence halls and campus dining will remain open through the end of the semester.

