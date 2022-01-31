Freeman parents describe waiting to be reunited with students on day of shooting

Freeman parents shared what it was like that morning racing to the school and waiting for what felt like an eternity to reunite with their child.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: To ensure the anonymity of the victims, they will be identified as Parent 1, 2, etc.

The Freeman community continues to share how the school shooting has impacted their lives.

Several Freeman parents read their statements in person on Monday. Some shared what it was like that morning racing to the school and waiting for what felt like an eternity to reunite with their child.

Parent 1 told the judge she can’t remember what she did last weekend. But she can remember every detail of what happened on Sept. 13, 2017. She stood with dozens of others in the school parking lot waiting to embrace their child.

"I remember being moved several times from one part of the school to another," Parent 1 recalled. "And then another. I remember an officer confirmed that three students had been shot, one student killed, and the gunman under arrest."

Parent 1 told the judge it felt like forever waiting to be with her children.

“We got our kids back. I remember hugging my kids so tight when they were finally released to us," she recalled. "But feeling immense guilt knowing that one mom was not able to do the same."

Parent 2, who also worked at Freeman High school, went to the second-floor hallway after hearing what sounded like balloons popping.

“As I ran up to the second floor, I saw Joe Bowen kneeling on Caleb’s back," Parent 2 recalled.

He told the judge he stayed with Jordyn Goldsmith, one of the three girls injured in the shooting, in the hallway until help came.

“Jordyn is one of my daughter’s friends. She was laying in the science room. I remember holding her hand and watching the blood soak into her tennis shoes," Parent 2 said. "Trying to think of what to say and answer her mom’s questions since no one was allowed upstairs."

Parent 3 thanked the judge for allowing them to share their thoughts—saying it offers them comfort and healing.

The aunt of Sam Strahan, the student killed in the shooting, gave a statement in court on Monday. She said that she and Sam's family carries the loss of Sam in their hearts to this day.

